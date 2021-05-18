Meet new rumoured Love Island contestant Aimee-Rose Francis.

Aimee-Rose Francis, a King’s graduate, is rumoured to be joining the cast of Love Island this year.

The 29-year-old Chelsea-based influencer says on her website that she has a “passion for long lunches and champagne cocktails.”

“Producers are nearly done with their cast, and Aimee is at the top of their list,” a source told The Sun.

“She’s incredibly well-educated, has bags of personality and isn’t afraid to stand up for herself.

“She could have walked straight off reality show Made In Chelsea. Bosses think she’ll be a great addition.”

Aimee-Rose is a jewelry designer with over 84k Instagram followers.

She earned a 2:1 in Religion, Philosophy, and Ethics from King’s College London in 2014.

Her Instagram page features photos of her in Chelsea and other boujee locations in London.

Aimee-Rose, like many other influencers, was in Dubai in November, and her Instagram page before the lockdown shows her living the jet-set life, vacationing in locations like the Maldives and Mallorca.

Aimee-Rose joins a slew of other Love Island contestants who have been rumored so far this season, including an NHS doctor, a “Chelsea party boy,” a fire eater, and a pro-boxer.

The cast will be more diverse than ever before, thanks to the show’s acceptance of LGBTQ+ contestants.

This year’s season of Love Island will be the seventh, and it’s said to be “bigger than ever.” Hundreds of thousands of people have applied to be a part of the show, which is set to return to Majorca this year.

ITV is also said to have a back-up villa in Jersey in case filming in Majorca isn’t possible as expected.

The series will begin in late June and run for eight weeks between July and August.

Get ready for a long, hot summer…

As reported by The Tab