Katie Price is on a “baby-making holiday” with fiancé Carl Woods in Portugal, according to friends of the mother-of-five.

“Katie is over the moon to get away for a holiday with Carl and get him all to herself — she’s been feeling stressed trying to get pregnant again. She’s saying it’s a baby-making holiday and so she’s hoping some relaxation in the sunshine will be good for them,” a source told The Sun.

The smitten-couple have been frank about the challenges of having a baby together. Katie is worried that Carl’s previous use of steroids have damaged their chances of conceiving. A picture of what seemed to be a baby bump earlier this year was weight gain from undergoing IVF, the 42-year-old former glamour model said.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



IVF treatment means they actually have to have less sex, she revealed.

“We haven’t been doing it every day as they say don’t. We don’t do it for three days ahead of ovulating to make sure the sperm is stronger, we’ve tried everything. It’s frustrating as I feel young but I’m not inside. It’s always when you really want something that it doesn’t happen isn’t it?” she said.

Katie’s eldest boy is Harvey, 18, from her relationship with ex-footballer Dwight Yorke.

Peter Andre and Katie had Junior, 15, and Princess, 13, while Keiran is dad to Jett, seven, and Bunny, six. The family are regular visitors to Katie’s ailing mum who lives on the Costa del Sol.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/