First Step Taken In The Construction Of Bike Lane Linking Nerja And Maro

The Nerja Town Council has taken the first step in a bike lane project that will link Nerja and Maro, according to Ayuntamiento de Nerja. The announcement was made by the mayor, José Alberto Armijo, informing that “the Governing Board has approved the Construction Project for Cyclable Route 1, in its phase 1.2, corresponding to the section that will run through the urban area, between the roundabout leading to the Burriana beach, on Avda. de Ciudad de Pescia, up to the roundabout of the Oasis de Capistrano urbanization, with an approximate length of 900 metres.”

He also pointed out the promotion of this important link today, May 18, “with which we will provide the municipality with a new infrastructure, thus responding to the needs of our neighbours and visitors, and that with the that we will reinforce the safety of cyclists and pedestrians, promoting transport without emissions to the environment and sports.”

The construction of the project, which has been drawn up by Narval Engineering technicians, has a budget of 417,557.80 and has been approved by the Technical Services of Infrastructure, Urban Planning and Contracting of the Town Council.

The Councillor for European Resources, Maricarmen López, said “this action is included in the Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan (SUMP), which after its approval by the Plenary of the Corporation, has allowed it to be executed. It is also framed in the Sustainable and Integrated Urban Development Strategy of Nerja (EDUSI), 80% co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) and 20% with municipal resources.”

