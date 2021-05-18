Deadline Announced For Application Of Seasonal Kiosks In Nerja

FOLLOWING the publication on the Virtual Board of Electronic Office last Friday, the deadline has now been announced for the application of seasonal kiosks in Nerja.

Following the publication on the Virtual Board of Electronic Office last Friday, the deadline has now been announced for the application of seasonal kiosks in Nerja, Ayuntamiento de Nerja has announced.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Javier López, The Councillor for Commerce, has said that applications for kiosks intended for the sale of ice cream, sweets and non-alcoholic beverages is now open and can now be submitted with the relevant documentation until next Monday, May 28. Applications can be submitted at the City Hall Entry Registry.

The Councillor announced: “In total, this season 9 kiosks will be installed, of which four will be located on the Burriana beach promenade, one on the promenade under the Balcón de Europa, another on the Plaza de los Cangrejos and also on the Paseo de El Chucho next to the Chíllar river, in the Clara Campoamor square and in Málaga street next to the Cuatro Caminos building.”

Evaluations of the applications will be based on the applicant’s unemployment situation, the number of family members in the family unit, the economic income of the family unit, the situation with housing and disability and various other social criteria. There will only be one license granted per family unit or to one particular person.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/