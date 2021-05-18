Creativity Used In New Speed Limit Memes

WITH the new speed limits in urban areas coming into force last week, social networks have been awash with criticising memes.

With the new speed limits in urban areas coming into force last week, social networks have been awash with criticising memes. Malaga Hoy reports that photos, videos and Tweets have been filling up newsfeeds on Twitter, making it obvious how the country feels about the new rules, and how creative the Spanish can be!

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



One humorous Twitter comment read: “I’m going at 30 km/h and a lady knocks on my window to tell me that I had forgotten my coat in a bar. Incredible.”

Que voy a 30 km/h y va y me toca la ventanilla una señora para decirme que me había olvidado el abrigo en un bar. Increíble. — ⚫️ El DiSputado® (@NoSoyLaGente) May 17, 2021



Another Twitter image shows a man riding on a snail with the caption reading “Is it prohibited to circulate at more than 30 km/h within the municipality? No problem…”

¿Prohibido circular a más de 30km/h dentro del municipio?

No problemo… 🤦‍♂️😂#fastandfurious9 pic.twitter.com/qJ4MqEYq5d

— David Moreno (@BabygoSUB) May 10, 2021

Jokes aside, the new regulations for speed limits aim to reduce accidents on the road. According to a study, the new limits will contribute to 15 to 30 per cent in the reduction of global accidents, particularly accidents involving vulnerable users including pedestrians, mobility scooters and bicycles.

Not only this, but driving at a slower speed can also reduce the severity of injuries suffered to those in an accident, with the direct impact being reduced.

With the new speed limits that came into effect on May 11, drivers will now face up to €600 (£516) fines for non-compliance. In the case of less serious violations, the driver will not face points being taken off of their license.

On the other hand, in serious cases, the driver could face six points being deducted from their license, However, this will be on a case-by-case basis.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/