Temperatures in Sevilla will Stay Above 35 Degrees All Week – Are Mini-Heatwaves a Taste of Things to Come?

Temperatures in the Andalucian capital, Sevilla, will stay above 35 degrees Celsius all week, according to the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet).

According to the forecast, day time temperatures could reach as high as 38 degrees Celsius with nights being as warm as 18-20 degrees.

The hottest days are likely to be Wednesday May 19 and Friday May 21. Usually, Sevilla does not experience heat like this until July.

Last week, when temperatures began to rocket, residents and weekend visitors – many escaping from Madrid for the first time since the State of Alarm lifted – could be seen looking for shade around the city’s famous tourist spots including the Cathedral and the Real Alcazar, the Andalucian Broadcasting Company reported.

Even though temperatures are expected to drop in northern Spain later this week, Andalucia will continue to experience the mini-heatwave.

Coastal areas like Cadiz and Huelva will see temperatures as high as 30 degrees Celsius, few clouds and low winds making it an ideal time for the first swim of the year for many domestic tourists and residents.

Spain endured its hottest year on record in 2020, including the longest heatwave ever recorded on the Iberian Peninsula. The average temperature nationwide topped 14.8 degrees Celsius, according to the Environment Ministry in Madrid.

Temperatures are rising across Europe and last year was the hottest ever year for the continent. Seven of the 10 hottest years in Spain occurred in the last decade, according to the Environment Ministry. Even more worryingly, the average temperature in Spain could rise by as much as five degrees by the end of the century, climate experts warn.

