Ryanair Boss Warns Flights Will Be Much More Expensive In 2022.

Airline passengers will be hit by price hikes next year, the boss of Ryanair has warned. The budget airline chief of Ryanair, Michael O’Leary, said fares will be much more expensive in 2022 due to a 25% reduction in the number of available seats than before the pandemic due to airlines reducing their operations.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that prices will rise, particularly during the peaks of the bank holiday weekends, the school holiday travel period. We will be urging people to book very early because I think there’s less seats and pricing will be higher,” he told BBC Breakfast today, May 17.

He claimed flights “will never be cheaper” than they are this year, as “all the airlines are running with much lower advanced bookings than we have ever had before because of the travel restrictions”. He added: “This summer there are going to be great travel bargains.”

British Airways boss Sean Doyle told the programme that passengers are benefitting from a combination of “very competitive prices” and “great flexibility” for amending bookings.

“It’s kind of the best of both worlds today for travellers. There’s a lot of airlines out there competing for business, and we will always be competitive,” he said.

EasyJet chief executive Johan Lundgren suggested prices of flights to green list countries such as Portugal will not be raised in the coming months.

He said passengers are “always going to find flights that are exceptionally affordable and provide a lot of value for money”.

Mr O’Leary made the comments as the ban on international leisure travel was lifted for people in Britain. Airports across the UK have already seen long queues and big crowds as Brits head abroad for the first time this year.

With just four out of the 12 destinations on the green list welcoming Brits, the majority of travellers have been heading to Portugal which is expecting thousands to visit this week.

Source: The Sun

