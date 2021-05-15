YOUNG MAN Arrested In Malaga For Stabbing His Father during a fight at home



National Police officers in Malaga city arrested a 30-year-old man on Friday 14, after he stabbed his 59-year-old father during a fight at the family home in Carretera de Cádiz in Malaga, according to police sources that were confirmed to Europa Press.

The 112 Andalucía Emergency service, attached to the Council of the Presidency, Public Administration, and Interior of the Board, received a call at 4pm on Friday 14, reporting that one person had been stabbed during a fight in a house on Calle Alcalde Joaquín Alonso, as reported by 101tv.es.

The Public Health Emergencies Company ambulance (EPES 061) was deployed to the scene of the incident, along with a patrol from the National Police, who discovered the 59-year-old victim with two stab wounds to his legs, and immediately transferred him to the Malaga Regional Hospital via the EPES 061 emergency service ambulance.

The aggressor, the man’s son, did not resist arrest and was taken into custody, and is now the subject of an investigation by the Homicide Group of the National Police, while the father has been discharged from the hospital after treatment for the stab wounds and is recuperating at his home in Malaga city.

