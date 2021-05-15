The Harbour Bar and Restaurant Marbella Raises Over €10,000 For The PALEVLAS Animal Shelter.

The Harbour Bar in Marbella hosted a charity event a few weeks ago that raised over €10,000 For the PALEVLAS Animal Shelter.

The Palevlas Animal Shelter is located near Mondo, on the A335 Ojen road from Marbella and Spanish speaking owners Octavio and Jenny have been running the charity with 70 dogs and 40 cats for many years with zero funding. The event was organised primarily so they could buy a caravan (as an additional building on site) so they could convert a bedroom into an animal infirmary and also so their daughter would have somewhere to stay.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The evening’s entertainment was provided by popular female vocalist Laura Carter (who has recently launched a new show called Flash Back to the ’90s). Ra Ra, a female vocalist was specially flown in for the event by Charlie Mullins, she normally performs in Dubai and the Middle East and entertains at top venues and high profile events. Ra Ra treated the guests to a performance and also loves animals and is passionate about fundraising for charity.

“What voices, what entertainment- lovely girls”, said Andrew Chimes from Marbella who with his wife June are regular visitors to The Harbour and love the food and the sea views from the restaurant.

Charlie Mullins, founder of Pimlico Plumbers in the UK, and a regular visitor to the Costa del Sol, very graciously donated in excess of €4,000 and the rest of the money raised went to the shelter. Charlie was awarded an OBE for services to plumbing and stood alongside a host of other celebrities on the 2015 New Years Honours list and is well known for his generosity to charities in the UK and on the Costa del Sol Spain.

From the owners of The PALEVLAS Animal Shelter

“On April 22, two wingless angels, who empathised from the first moment with us, with our effort, with our dogs, cats and pigeons, hosted a wonderful event at THE HARBOUR, which has given us the oxygen to keep looking forward to the future with hope. We have no words to thank @kim Arthurs and @Sonya Kelly for everything they have done for us, THANK YOU for everything, for your help, for this wonderful event, for that night full of magic, for your effort, for that great organisation and especially for helping us follow.

Thank you

From Palevlas we are ALL happy and greatly grateful to Kim, Sonia, because without your unconditional help this gift would not have been possible”