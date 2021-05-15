Phone theft on beaches solved by Lidl for 3.99!

THE arrival of the hot weather means beaches will become more crowded making it easier for thieves to take advantage of unsupervised belongings, but Lidl supermarket has found the solution.

The main belongings that beachgoers worry about being stolen are their mobile phone or their credit card, and the Lidl supermarket chain has now launched a product to put an end to this – a waterproof mobile phone case that “protects against dirt, scratched, dust sand and water,” says the German chain.

Although these cases can be found in phone accessory shops, Lidl’s is the cheapest on the market that EWN has found. You can also fit your credit card into the phone case to avoid theft or loss.

The phone case can be found for sale on Lid’s online catalogue and comes in four colours – fuchsia, blue, black and grey – and costs just €3.99 (£3.44).

Among other features of the case, it is waterproof up to 10 metres deep, it has a long strap for putting around the neck, its bright colour stands out and it has two rotating security closures to avoid loss.

Another practical feature of the case is that you can continue to use your phone whilst it is inside, meaning it is possible to take photos in the water without the phone getting damaged.

The case is suitable for all conventional devices, measuring 10.5 x 21 cm by 17.5 cm.

