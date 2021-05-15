Multinational Company To Invest €30m And Create 200 Jobs In Spain’s Antequera.

The counselor of the Presidency of the Junta de Andalucía, Elías Bendodo, together with the mayor of Antequera, Manuel Barón, and the CEO of the multinational Lumon, Jussi Kinnunen, laid the first stone of what will be the company’s third factory in the world and a first for them in Spain.

Also present were different representatives of the public administrations and members of the Antequera business sector. After the formal ceremony with the Peña de los Enamorados as a backdrop, Kinnunen said he had been “very happy” to start the construction of these facilities in which his firm will invest 30 million euros and create 100 direct jobs, although it is estimated that will be actually more than 200 jobs related to the activity of this plant that will have the capacity to manufacture about 1,000 complete enclosures and units a week.

Lumon is a multinational company specialized in the sale, manufacture, and installation of products for facades with terraces and porches, such as Lumon glass curtains, railings, ceilings, and blinds.

The head of Lumon has explained that they had been looking for a location in Spain for three years until they arrived in Antequera. “When we saw these lands, we said that this was our place,” said Kinnunen, who highlighted Antequera’s logistical situation as one of the essential elements to settle in the area, in addition to having the necessary suppliers in the surroundings for the operation. of the plant.

