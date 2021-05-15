Fish poachers nabbed

GROUPER: Poachers emerged with seven examples of this prized fish Photo credit: Adrian Pingstone

ENVIRONMENTAL officers who spotted two divers in the Cabo de Gata-Nijar national park, immediately suspected that they were poachers.

Their suspicions were confirmed when they emerged with a haul of illegally-caught fish, the regional government’s delegate to Almeria revealed later.

The officers confiscated seven grouper, two sea bass and a barracuda which, as usual in these cases, were later donated to charity. Along with the fish, officers also impounded two wetsuits, two spearguns, flippers, diving goggles, snorkels and weights.

Underwater fishing is barred in the Cabo de Gata-Nijar park and any fishing carried out there must use traditional methods in zones outside the marine reserve’s six protected areas.

