Fish poachers nabbed

ENVIRONMENTAL officers who spotted two divers in the Cabo de Gata-Nijar national park, immediately suspected that they were poachers.

Their suspicions were confirmed when they emerged with a haul of illegally-caught fish, the regional government’s delegate to Almeria revealed later.

The officers confiscated seven grouper, two sea bass and a barracuda which, as usual in these cases, were later donated to charity. Along with the fish, officers also impounded two wetsuits, two spearguns, flippers, diving goggles, snorkels and weights.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Underwater fishing is barred in the Cabo de Gata-Nijar park and any fishing carried out there must use traditional methods in zones outside the marine reserve’s six protected areas.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite in Spain with their family and friends by capping the cost of PCR tests for travel. Please help us to urge the UK government to cap the costs.