DANA damage repaired

PULPI town hall has completed work costing €141,853 on roads that were damaged during the September 2019 storms.

In addition to earlier repairs that were necessary throughout the Pulpi area following the devastation caused by the Upper Level Isolated Depression (DANA), embankments have been strengthened on roads between Pulpi and San Juan de los Terreros and Pozo de la Higuera and Benzal.

In addition to the road repairs the town hall has over the last year improved the storm drain system to prevent flooding during periods of torrential rain in the centre Pulpi as well as outlying neighbourhoods.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite in Spain with their family and friends by capping the cost of PCR tests for travel. Please help us to urge the UK government to cap the costs.