Outpatients’ care for distraught mother

By
Linda Hall
DENIA CASTLE: Unwell mother threw herself and her child from its walls Photo credit: Joanbanjo

A YOUNG woman who threw herself with her baby daughter in her arms from Denia castle in 2017 will not go to prison.

Although mother and child suffered serious injuries when she jumped 70 metres from the castle battlements their fall was broken by security netting.

She faced a 20-year term in a psychiatric prison but is instead receiving outpatients care controlled by Denia’s Mental Health Unit.

She admitted during her recent trial at Alicante’ High Court that she was unable to recall what happened that day.

When sentencing, the tribunal agreed that at the time of the incident the accused was in the grip of major depression as well as a schizoaffective disorder.

Both had combined to diminish “or even annul” her faculties and she was not aware of her actions, the judges ruled, while taking into account a report from her doctors, stating that her present treatment has stabilised her present treatment.


Linda Hall
Linda Hall
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

