Outpatients’ care for distraught mother

A YOUNG woman who threw herself with her baby daughter in her arms from Denia castle in 2017 will not go to prison.

Although mother and child suffered serious injuries when she jumped 70 metres from the castle battlements their fall was broken by security netting.

She faced a 20-year term in a psychiatric prison but is instead receiving outpatients care controlled by Denia’s Mental Health Unit.

She admitted during her recent trial at Alicante’ High Court that she was unable to recall what happened that day.

When sentencing, the tribunal agreed that at the time of the incident the accused was in the grip of major depression as well as a schizoaffective disorder.

Both had combined to diminish “or even annul” her faculties and she was not aware of her actions, the judges ruled, while taking into account a report from her doctors, stating that her present treatment has stabilised her present treatment.

