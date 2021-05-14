New European Operational Centre Plans To Generate Up To 250 Jobs In Mijas Costa, Spain.

Credit management firm Intrum has announced that it plans to open in Mijas Costa, specifically in the Parque Comercial Miramar (Miramar Retail Park), its new operational centre for Europe with which it plans to generate up to 250 jobs for the area, according to a report from mijascommunicacion.

According to it’s website, as a market-leading credit management company, Intrum has wide-ranging expertise in debt collection services and does business in 24 countries in Europe plus Latin America (Brazil) with more than 10,000 experienced employees in the group.

The company has said if all goes well it will open this operational centre in June 2022. The choice of location responds, according to managers of the firm, to “economic dynamism and innovation, cultural wealth, multinational character and excellent quality of life”.

The Mayor of Mijas, Josele González (PSOE), referred to this new addition to the economic fabric of the town as an example of the “potential that Mijas once again demonstrates, as well as its attractiveness to host new investments that in this case will result in the creation of hundreds of direct jobs”. In addition, he noted that “from the City Council we continue to work to grow our locality and boost the generation of employment at all levels”.

Mayor José Carlos Martín (Cs) was excited after learning the news and said that “Mijas is a municipality with a great quality of life and an unbeatable location on the Costa del Sol”, that is why “we generate confidence to investors for our local management and that makes more and more national and international companies settle in the city”. In addition, Martin emphasized that “it is important that we continue to bet on the generation of jobs and different productive models alternative to tourism”.

Parque Comercial Miramar (Miramar Retail Park)

Avda. Carmen Saenz de Tejada s / n

29649 – Mijas (Málaga) Google Maps: https://www.google.com/search?q=Parque+Comercial+Miramar&rlz=1C1AVFC_enES916ES916&oq=Parque+Comercial+Miramar&aqs=chrome..69i57j69i60&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#

