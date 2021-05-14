Mayor Of Nerja Emphasises Their Commitment To Mass Vaccinations

THE Mayor of Nerja has emphasised the municipal commitment to their mass vaccination programme.

This morning, May 14, the Mayor of Nerja, José Alberto Armijo, has emphasised the municipal commitment to their mass vaccination programme against Covid, Ayuntamiento de Nerja reports. The announcement was made during the visit, together with the Territorial Health Delegate, Carlos Baustista, at the Covid-19 vaccination point located in the Municipal Covered Pavilion.

The mayor and the health delegate were joined by the Councillor for Health, Javier Rodríguez, the manager of the East Malaga-Axarquía Health Management Area, Miguel Moreno, and the director of the Nerja Health Center, Noelia Jiménez.

Bautista thanked Nerja Town Council for its involvement in the mass vaccination process, pointing out that this vaccination point serves more than 350 people, currently over 68 years old, receiving the Pfizer vaccination daily.

Bautista said: “In the next week, those older than 66 to 67 years will be immunised, which tells us that, week by week, we will lower those age groups, and a greater number of people will be vaccinated, attending always to the number of doses that arrive from the European Union and the Ministry of Health.”

The mayor highlighted the town council’s collaboration with the regional administration and also took the opportunity to acknowledge the fundamental work of health care workers and the fight against the health crises “which has allowed, together with the responsible behaviour of the neighbours, that Nerja always remains in low levels of virus incidence.”

