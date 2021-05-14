EasyJet Offers More Flights To Green List Destinations Including Gibraltar.

EasyJet has laid on an extra 105,000 seats on sale across existing routes to Gibraltar and Portugal. This comes as the government confirmed its green list countries where you won’t need to quarantine when back in the UK, with hotspots such as Portugal, Gibraltar, and Iceland making the cut.

Of course, recent months have seen travel companies forced to cancel holidays and in some cases suspend flights and packages, at least until May 16 – but now, firms such as TUI, Jet2, EasyJet, Ryanair, and British Airways are gearing up for a restart according to The Mirror.

A fresh capacity boost includes 25,000 seats and more package holidays to Portugal with EasyJet claiming to be offering more seats on flights to European green list destinations than any other UK operator.

More than 1.65 million seats are now available to quarantine-free destinations from ten UK airports including Gatwick, Luton, and Manchester. The additional flights follow the government confirming its traffic light system for reopening overseas travel from May 17, with just 12 countries on the green list, including Portugal and Gibraltar.

A new online traffic light system information page has been created by the airline to help customers navigate green, amber, and red list destination requirements so they plan and prepare for travel.

UK country manager Ali Gaymward said: “We know how much people are longing for a getaway, so we’ve increased our flights to green list destinations to take as many customers away as possible to reunite them with friends and family or on a long-awaited holiday this summer.

“We are committed to a safe restart and are confident this can happen while protecting our customers. We also expect the number of countries on the green list to grow next month to enable safe travel to many of our popular European summer destinations, and we have flexible policies so customers can book with confidence and change their plans if they need to.”