Blow For Partygoers As Ibiza And Mallorca Nightclubs Remain Closed For Summer

The Head of Government for Balearic Islands of Ibiza and Mallorca has said that nightclubs are unlikely to open over summer this year until the vaccine rollout is increased, media outlets have reported. Francina Armengol, Head of Government, told local media “Only with a higher vaccination rate can we reopen the nightlife.

“The nightlife will follow later, probably not this summer.”

The vaccine rollout in Spain has started to increase after a slow start, five million people have now been given doses ahead of the governments’ targets. The country aims to have 70 per cent of the population vaccinated with both doses by the end of August, aiming for 15 million people vaccinated by next month (June).

This, however, means the nightclubs in Ibiza and Mallorca such as Ibiza Rocks, Amnesia and Pacha might not be open until the target is hit in August – ruining British partygoers plans.

Even so, Minister of Tourism for the Balearic Islands, Iago Negueruela, said he was “encouraged” that Brits may be able to return to the island soon, adding: “As we continue to ease restrictions and roll out the vaccine, we are looking to restart international tourism in the Balearic Islands, based on the highest standards of safety.

“A huge effort is taking place behind the scenes to start once again receiving tourists.”

It was announced earlier this week by Spanish Tourism Minister, Reyes Maroto, that Brits coming to holiday in Spain will not need to present a negative covid test as of May 20 as long as the UK maintains its low infection rate. However, Covid measures are likely to stay when Brits come to Spain, particularly in the islands.

