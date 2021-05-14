Andalucía Will Begin Vaccination for Under 50’s in June

ANDALUCÍA WILL begin the vaccination process for those under 50 in June. According to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INE) corresponding to 2021, those born between 1972 and 1981, equating to a total of 7,863,419 people. The province is among at least eight autonomous communities to start vaccinating the general population between 40 and 49 years next month including Asturias, the Balearic Islands, Castilla y León, Extremadura, the Valencian Community, Madrid and Catalonia, while the rest of the autonomies try to reach the deadline to achieve herd immunity before the end of summer.

Yesterday, May 13, Pedro Sánchez the president of the government, announced that 13 million Pfizer / BioNTech vaccines will arrive in Spain during the month of June, which will mean “a great leap” towards herd immunity, which is expected to be reached “in mid-August” when it is estimated that 70 per cent of the Spanish population will have received their vaccinations. This welcomed news for the vaccination plan coincides with the country’s ‘You deserve Spain’ campaign which hopes to see 45 million tourists visit Spanish shores this summer.

Meanwhile, the cumulative incidence in the last 14 days per 100,000 inhabitants stands at 173.78. The total number of infections in Spain has risen to 3,592,751 since the beginning of the pandemic and 79,208 deaths from the virus have been recorded. In total, 20,623,815 doses have been administered in Spain. A total of 14,318,348 Spaniards have been administered at least the first dose and 6,502,978 are fully vaccinated.

