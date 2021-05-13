Rincón de la Victoria plants 15,000 seasonal flowers in public spaces.

The town of Rincón de la Victoria has begun planting new seasonal flowers in the town’s main avenues and squares a nd at the entrances to each of the municipality’s four urban centers. The Parks and Gardens Department will distribute a total of 15 species.

“This is an action of beautification of emblematic and unique spaces for the upcoming summer season with the planting of geraniums, carnations, begonias, sage, among others,” explained the councillor for Parks and Gardens, José María Gómez (PMP). “The aim is to carry out this type of planting throughout the year, carrying out conservation work and renewing them with those specimens that arise during the changing seasons. After the summer we will plant new flowers resistant to lower temperatures,” added the councillor.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



In addition, coinciding with the planting work being carried out by the service concessionaire, UTE Rincón Victoria, “we are proceeding with the renovation of the irrigation system in the green areas”, he said. The planting work has already begun and is scheduled to be completed over the next two weeks in around twenty different locations in the four urban centres.

The mayor of Rincón de la Victoria, Francisco Salado (PP), expressed his satisfaction “for this action which contributes to beautify the municipality by improving the image and filling the avenues and public spaces with colour, making them more attractive for the enjoyment of residents and visitors”.

As reported by Malaga Hoy