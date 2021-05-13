House Fire In Güejar Sierra, Granada, Leaves One Person Dead

House Fire In Güejar Sierra, Granada, Leaves One Person Dead. image: bomberos granada twitter

House Fire In Güejar Sierra, in Granada, Leaves One Occupant Dead

THE 112 Andalucia Emergency service, attached to the Council of the Presidency, Public Administration and Interior of the Board, this morning, Thursday 13, deployed the Public Health Emergencies Company ambulance (EPES 061), Granada Fire Brigade, the Guardia Civil, and patrols of the Local Police, to an incident in Güejar Sierra, in the province of Granada.

112 received a call at 7.40am from several neighbours reporting a fire in a house located on Calle Hermanas Quirós, Güejar Sierra, with lots of smoke seen coming from the property.

Emergency services arrived promptly at the scene and entered the burning building in search of a man who was reported as being resident there and was thought to be still inside, and moments later the 55-year-old man’s body was found and confirmed as dead, although his cause of death has not been established yet.

A full investigation is underway to establish the cause of the fire and of the man’s death, and no further information has been released yet, as reported by juntadeandalucia.es.

