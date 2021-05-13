Elon Musk Decision Causes Cryptocurrency Market To Plunge

By
Chris King
-
0
Elon Musk Decision Causes Cryptocurrency Market To Plunge
Elon Musk Decision Causes Cryptocurrency Market To Plunge. CREDIT: Twitter

ELON MUSK Decision Over Bitcoin Causes Cryptocurrency Market To Plunge

Elon Musk has made a sudden decision to stop accepting bitcoin as payment for his Tesla brand of cars, triggering a sharp plunge in the cryptocurrency markets around the globe as a result.

As a result of Musk’s decision, markets fell by around 12 per cent yesterday, to less than $50,000, Wednesday 12, but did recover slightly today, Thursday 13, according to Coindesk.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Musk decision has caused confusion, bearing in mind he had directed Tesla to buy $1.5b (£1.06b) in Bitcoin for its corporate treasury earlier this year, as reported by nytimes.com.

The Tesla CEO, who has been a vocal bitcoin advocate until now, based his sudden change of direction on the “high environmental cost” to the environment of the manufacturing of bitcoins, as he tweeted, “We are concerned about rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels for bitcoin mining and transactions, especially coal, which has the worst emissions of any fuel”.

Adding, “Cryptocurrency is a good idea on many levels and we believe it has a promising future, but this cannot come at great cost to the environment”.


Michaël van de Poppe, a crypto analyst and trader based in Amsterdam, said, “When bitcoin tops out and the bubble bursts, all those glory hunters will move away to another market”, referring to the speculators who jumped on the frenzy of bitcoin’s success.

Shares in Tesla also dropped by 4 per cent after Musk’s news broke, and it is also causing a lot of discussion on social media due to the fact that Musk says burning coal is bad for the environment whilst his company mines lithium and cobalt for use in his electric cars.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Chris King
Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here