Talkshow host Ellen DeGeneres will announce on her episode today, May 14, that she will be ending her long-running television programme. DeGeneres said “I truly have felt like next season was the right time” to end the TV programme.

She said in her latest episode: “The truth is, I always trust my instincts. My instinct told me it’s time.”

Last year, there were accusations from people who have worked on the TV programme of a toxic work environment and three senior producers lost their jobs, forcing DeGeneres to make an on-air apology in September last year.

However, she told Hollywood Reporter that last year’s allegations that the programme’s workplace was “dominated by fear” were not a factor in her decision.

She claims “If I was quitting the show because of that, I wouldn’t have come back this season,” admitting it “destroyed” her to see “everything I stand for… attacked.”

Ellen, 63, who made her name as a stand-up comedian in the 1990s has claimed that she made the decision to end the programme after its 19th season in 2022 before the accusations came to light.

Ellen will be seen saying “two years ago, I signed a deal for three more years and I always knew in my heart that season 19 would be my last,” at the beginning of today’s episode where she will be joined by fellow talk show host Oprah Winfrey and singer Pink.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show has been broadcast since 2003, with over 3,000 episodes. The programme features true-life stories, comedy and interviews. Although ratings have declined in recent years, the programme has been a US television favourite.

In her pre-recorded opening statement, Ellen said: “I want you to know that I’ve thought a lot about this decision. I sat with it for a while. I meditated on it.”

Ellen is also well-known for coming out as gay on her self-titled TV show, she said “In 1997, I knew it was time to come out on my sitcom and live my truth. Back then, I had a vivid dream that a bird flew out of a cage and set itself free because it needed to get out of that cage.

“Recently, I had a dream that a bird, a beautiful bird with bright red feathers, came to my window and whispered, ‘You can still do stuff on Netflix,'” she said jokingly “And that was the sign I was looking for.”