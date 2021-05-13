15,000 Beautiful Seasonal Flowers Planted In Rincon De La Victoria

By
Laura Kemp
-
0
15,000 Beautiful Seasonal Flowers Planted In Rincon De La Victoria. CREDIT: Ayto de Rincon de la Victoria

THE council of Rincón de la Victoria have started planting new types of seasonal flowers in the squares and main avenues of the town.

The council of Rincón de la Victoria have started planting new types of seasonal flowers in the squares and main avenues of the town, Malaga Hoy has reported. Each of the four urban centres in the municipal area has also been given beautiful new seasonal flowers and, in total, there have been 15,000 distributed around the parks and gardens in the area.

The councillor for Parks and Gardens, José María Gómez (PMP), said: “This is an act of beautification of emblematic and unique spaces for the next summer season with the planting of geraniums, carnations, begonias, sage, among others.

“The objective is to carry out this type of plantation throughout the year, carrying out conservation tasks and renewing them with those specimens that arise due to the changes in the season. After the summer we will plant new flowers resistant to lower temperatures.”

Additionally, the planting of the flowers coincides with work being carried out by UTE Rincón Victoria “we are proceeding with the renovation of the irrigation system of the green areas,” he explained. The planting of the flowers has already begun and over the next two weeks, when the task is due to be completed, there will be flowers added to around 20 different locations in the urban centres.


Francisco Salado (PP), the mayor of Rincón de la Victoria said: “for this action that contributes to beautifying the municipality by improving the image and filling the avenues and public spaces with colour that makes it more attractive for the enjoyment of neighbours and visitors.”

