Tangy taste

ALL of May has been designated the Fira de la Taronja de Soller, a gastronomic and cultural event to promote the citrus fruits of the Vall de Soller. Restaurants in the town and port are preparing special menus with oranges as the main ingredient.

Wine festival

FOR lovers of the grape, the town of Binissalem will be holding a wine festival running from May 13 to 23 with a series of workshops and special tastings every day. Nine wineries will invite guests to taste three different wines at a cost of €10 per person.

5G fears

UNDERSTANDING the fears that a number of people have concerning the introduction of 5G technology, the Deia Council has created an evaluation and control plan which it will explain to local residents at a meeting to be held at the Town Hall as 6pm on Friday May 14.

Electrical fault

EMERGENCY services were called out on May 11 to attend a fire in a hotel in the Playas de Muro in the north of Mallorca. Reports suggest that the fire was started by a short in an electrical panel and one man was taken to hospital.

Health centres

NOW that the pandemic is nowhere near as virulent as it has been, Health Centres in Mallorca will open their doors again to allow more face-to-face consultations and less by telephone with the expectation that doctors will see between 15 and 20 patients a day.

Speed limit

THE Palma Council decided to introduce a 30kmh speed limit in the majority of city roads back in October of last year and now reports that in that time there has been a 58 per cent drop in the number of serious accidents.

More flights

GERMAN airline Lufthansa which owns a number of subsidiaries including Eurowings has confirmed that it intends to increase the frequency of its flights from Europe to Mallorca following a meeting with Minister of Tourism Iago Negueruela in Berlin.

New car park

PALMA will have its first new underground car park since 2007 according to the Council saying it will be open by 2022 on C. Josep Darder Metge where the Council will also develop the existing above ground space for pedestrians.

Beach closure

WORRIED that celebrations for the Nit de Sant Joan Revetla on June 23 could be a major risk of infection if people head for the beaches, the Council is considering closure for the night which is what it did in 2020.

Italian gang

A GERMAN couple were strolling along the Paseo Maritimo in Palma when they were attacked by three men who ripped off a watch valued at €75,000 from the man’s wrist. National Police, subsequently arrested six Italians believed to be gang members.