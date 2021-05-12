Nine-Year-Old Boy Dies After Being Struck By Lightning In Blackpool

A NINE-year-old boy has died after allegedly being struck by lightning in a freak accident.

A nine-year-old boy has died after allegedly being struck by lightning in a freak accident whilst playing football yesterday, May 11, the BBC reports. The child was on a playing field in the Common Edge Road area, Blackpool, when a thunderstorm occurred at around 5pm.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Lancashire Police have confirmed that he was taken to hospital but, sadly, did not survive. It is understood that the boy was taking part in a private coaching session, Spirit of Youth Junior FC have claimed.

Nick Connaughton, Detective Superintendent said: “This is a truly devastating incident and our thoughts are wholeheartedly with the family and friends of the young boy who has passed away, at this very sad and distressing time.”

Spirit of Youth said on their Facebook page: “It is with deepest regret that we have to report the news that the young boy who was struck by lightning earlier this evening has sadly passed away.

“As a club, we are heartbroken and we offer our deepest condolences to the boy’s family.

“Spirit of Youth is a family and we are entrenched in the local community, and we will give whatever support is required to both the family and to those that were with him at the time.

“Rest in peace young man.”

Three teams were due to be training on the field that evening but sessions were cancelled because of the storm, the club secretary, Daniel Pack has said.

The young boy’s family were informed and today, May 12, tributes have poured in with messages of condolences and flowers laid at the scene. Clifton Rangers Junior Football Club described him as “an extraordinary young man.”

The club, for which the boy played, said on their Facebook page that he was “a shining light and an inspiration to everyone that he met” and “a strong, determined and courageous young man, who will be missed by everyone.”

They continued: “We cannot begin to imagine the grief of the family. Our thoughts, prayers, love and hugs go out to them all and to his teammates, friends and coaches who are devastated by the loss.”