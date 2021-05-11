SOCIAL SECURITY Contributions To Rise For Self-Employed from June 1



If you are a self-employed worker (autonomo) in Spain then you need to be aware that on June 1, the General Treasury of the Social Security (TGSS) will implement the new rise in social security contributions that had been delayed since January 1.

The increase will be between €3 and €12 and was scheduled to come in on January 1, but after pressure exerted by Lorenzo Amos, the president of the National Federation of Self-Employed Workers’ Associations (ATA), the government agreed to delay it until June 1.

This increase in the quota also includes an increase in the contribution rates for professional contingencies and cessation of activity in 2019, 2020, and 2021, which means that the contribution rate will rise from 0.8 per cent to 0.9 per cent with respect to 2020, and from 1.1 per cent to 1.3 per cent regarding professional contingencies, while those self-employed under the ‘flat rate’ will not be affected by this rise.

Self-employed workers should remember that they can set their contribution base, which from June 1 will range from €289 of the minimum quota to €1,245 of the maximum quota.

It is not yet clear when the General Treasury of the Social Security (TGSS) will proceed to charge the settlements that were not collected from January to August of this year, an amount which ranges from €22 to €98, depending on the contribution base for which the self-employed person contributes.

