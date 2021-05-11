New mobile police station to visit outlying urbanisations in Llucmajor

MAKING it easier for residents of Llucmajor who live in urbanisations outside of the centre, the Local Police have opened a mobile office which will serve a number of different areas.

Known as OPAC, the Office will operate from Monday to Friday in two-hour shifts in each of the housing estates.

In this way on Mondays, it will be in Cala Blava, Bellavista and Son Verí; on Tuesdays in Las Palmeras and Puig de Ros; on Wednesdays in Sa Torre and Tolleric, on Thursdays in Cala Pi and Vallgornera and on Fridays in S’Estanyol and Son Bieló.

The mayor of Llucmajor, Éric Jareño, visited the mobile station in the urbanisation of Cala Blava on May 11 to check for himself the operation of the new Police Office for Citizen Services.

Specifically, the OPAC may process criminal complaints without a known perpetrator, complaints from neighbours, complaints and suggestions for the provision of municipal services, registration of alarms, requests for parking reservations for people with reduced mobility.

Applications for permits or wire cards, applications for road signs and deregistration and renunciation of vehicles may also be made. In addition, the OPAC will attend to communications from abandoned vehicles and the return of lost property.

The mayor was accompanied by the Chief of Police, Inspector Sergi Torrandell; who explained that “although the Police are committed to new technologies and to simplify the relationship with the citizen, there are still people, such as the elderly, who do not know how to use these tools and who prefer to physically go to our offices, this service is designed mainly for this type of user.”