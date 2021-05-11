Brit Mum Murdered In Front Of Baby Daughter In Greece.

A Brit mum has been murdered in front of her baby daughter in Greece by thieves during a home invasion.

Tragically a British woman has been murdered at her home in Greece during a violent home invasion, in which she was brutally killed in front of her 11-month-old baby daughter. The woman is thought to have been in her early 20s and has not been named so far.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Police are said to be hunting three suspects who took part in the brutal home invasion.

According to police not only was the mother killed during the break-in but her 32-year-old husband was also incapacitated when he was tied to a chair by the home invaders. Once the husband had been incapacitated the burglars set out to find the wife who was asleep upstairs.

When the thieves broke in they murdered the family’s pet dog in order to silence it to prevent neighbours from being alerted to the home invasion. Detectives are currently hunting for three suspects.

The burglars are thought to have fled the scene of the crime with around 15,000 euros in cash. They are also believed to have taken other valuables from the property. According to police sources the woman could have been strangled to death and was also beaten.

According to The Mirror, at “around 6am the husband reportedly wriggled free and went upstairs, where he found his dead wife’s body next to the crying baby.”

Police are said to be working with CCTV footage of the area in the hopes of finding evidence that will help them locate the men involved in the burglary. Both the 11-month-old baby and the husband have been attended to hospital.

The family home has begun to be searched by forensics.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/