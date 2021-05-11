34 Beaches Awarded Blue Flags in Málaga Province

MÁLAGA PROVINCE has been awarded 34 blue flags for beaches along the coastline this summer with a further five obtained by local marinas including Benalmadena, Caleta de Velez (Velez-Málaga), Estepona, La Duquesa (Manilva) and Marbella. The remaining two flags are assigned to sustainable boating in Benalmadena, as reported by the Association for Environmental and Consumer Education (ADEAC), exceeding the 30 blue flags achieved in 2020.

Since 1987, the European Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE) has been awarding blue flags to beaches and ports. Flags are granted after the annual inspections and audits of ADEAC, to those municipalities that request it, as it is voluntary, and comply with a series of criteria grouped into four blocks: Information and Environmental Education, Water Quality, Environmental Management and Security and Services.

By locality, the 34 beaches that have been awarded blue flags in the province are;

Ardales inland beach

Algarrobo Costa (Algarrobo)

Fuente de la Salud and Torrebermeja-Santa Ana (Benalmadena)

Ancha (Casares)

Boliches-Gaviotas, Carvajal, Castillo and Fuengirola (Fuengirola)

La Caleta, El Dedo, El Palo, La Malagueta, Misericordia, Pedregalejo, San Andres (Málaga)

Casablanca, El Cable, El Faro, Puerto Banus-Levante San Pedro Alcántara-Guadalmina, Venus-Bajadilla, Adelfas-Alicate (Marbella)

Calahonda I, El Bombo, La Cala (Mijas)

Burriana and Torrecilla (Nerja)

Los Alamos (Torremolinos)

Ferrara and El Morche (Torrox)

Benajarafe, La Caleta -Paseo- y Torre del Mar (Velez-Málaga)

The Minister of Tourism, Regeneration, Justice and Local Administration, Juan Marín commented that “The work of the Ministry of Tourism is undoubted in recent years. We have gone from the 96 Blue Flags in 2019 to the 137 of this year. Our commitment is to a safe, sustainable and accessible destination, and our beaches will be the mirror of our strategy. Andalucía is a destination that stands out for its quality, and our coastline is a clear example of this”.