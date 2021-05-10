Marbella Celebrates Diversity on the Costa Del Sol.

Marbella celebrates “the diversity of nationalities that live in the city” as part of Europe Day. The Marbella mayor highlighted the peaceful coexistence of the area and commented that Marbella “is a clear example of peaceful and harmonious coexistence of the diversity of nationalities that live here, with 12,558 registered citizens from different EU countries, which shows that the town is home to each and every one of us who live here”.

The mayor also pointed out how in Marbella “the values of unity and the construction of a common space that underpin the European Union survive “.

He also went on to highlight how the town has received European funds and explained that the Edusi Marbella Sustainable City Model strategy has “led to the municipality being one of the beneficiaries of European funds, specifically 15 million that are earmarked for sustainable investments for the city until 2023″.

The hard work of the consular members, representatives of associations of foreigners in the city and business groups during the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic was also acknowledged, and the City Council thanked them for all their “efforts throughout this process”.

The councillor went on to explain that, “Today we are not only commemorating the 71st anniversary of Robert Schuman’s declaration, but we are also celebrating the fact that we can be here, in this period marked by the pandemic, celebrating Europe Day, and sharing with the rest of the member countries the motto ‘United in diversity'”.

In an effort to celebrate Europe Day some of the most iconic places in Marbella such as the Town Hall, the San Pedro Mayor’s Office, the Arch of Marbella and the Cristo del Amor Bridge were illuminated in blue.

According to 20 minutes “This action is part of an initiative involving some thirty Spanish towns that are beneficiaries of Edusi Strategies, co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), within the framework of Spain’s Multi-regional Operational Programme 2014-2020.”

