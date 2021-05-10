Andalucía asks to recover the curfew after weekend of partying

This weekend, thousands of young people took to the streets to celebrate the end of the curfew and the state of alarm.

The crowds reached such a magnitude that the Junta de Andalucía has already expressed its “concern and fear.”

“The numbers were predictable: young people had not gone out for months and they wanted to. There has been an explosion of mobilization” the Andalusian president, Juanma Moreno, voiced his concern this Monday. “This was going to come, it was common sense, everyone has seen it except for the Government of Spain, except Mr. Sánchez,” he said.

The Andalusian president has expressed his “fear” after images that he has described as “the explosive mobilization” of young people and alcohol, and has reproached the Government for the early easing of the state of alarm: “what would it have cost to extend another month or five weeks until having a higher immunization? “, the president has questioned while urging citizens for prudence and responsibility in social settings:” I know that there is a lot of desire to go out and have fun after everything we have suffered as a result of the pandemic, but please: be cautious. It has cost us a lot to lower the incidence rate, now we cannot go back”.

Moreno asked about the possibility of extending the curfew, has recognized that the limitation on mobility at night has been “an important instrument, very useful against the pandemic” and, therefore, has opted to make it available “to the communities whose infection rate is very high”.