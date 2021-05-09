Towie’s Tommy Mallet ‘Obsessed’ With Newborn Son Brody.

Tommy Mallet, star of The Only Way Is Essex, has shared a photo of his newborn son Brody and confessed that he is obsessed with his son. The proud TOWIE star took to Instagram to post a shot of baby Brody after the pair revealed to the world that Georgia had given birth.

The gorgeous shot showed proud dad Tommy looking on in awe as baby Brody was bottle fed by Georgia Kousoulou. Baby Brody looked happy snuggled up in white muslin blankets with his mum and dad. The TOWIE star shared the photo with fans, family and friends as he confessed he was “Obsessed”. Fans soon responded with comments over the gorgeous photo of the new family.

This was only the second photo that Tommy had shared after they announced the birth of baby Brody. A previous photo showed Brody complete with designer baby grow and blanket compete with the letter B. The happy young dad had written, “Now my life is full! Welcome to the world.”

Baby Brody weighed in at only 8lb 9oz when he was born, and was named Brody Fordham. The birth was announced to the world via Instagram with a family photo showing Georgia in her hospital bed. The Proud dad announced the birth and commented, “Meet Brody Fordham he’s 8lb 9oz & was born on 05/05/21 at 12.16pm… @georgiakousoulou is very well & so is he ❤️”.

The couple have been together for six years and The Sun previously shared that Lime Pictures producers and ITVBe are in the process of making special episodes about the TOWIE couple as they prepared to become a mum and dad, as reported The Sun.

A source had previously explained that viewers need not be worried, and that, “Anyone worried that Georgia and Tommy will suddenly disappear from our screens now they are having a baby needn’t worry.

“As well as the special spin-off episodes they will also be staying on the main Towie show for some time to come.”