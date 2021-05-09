Boris Johnson Set To Announce May 17 Lockdown Changes In Press Conference Tomorrow.

With just over a week to go until the next set of lockdown restrictions are due to ease, a close confidant to the Prime Minister has confirmed that an announcement will be made regarding the May 17 easing tomorrow, May 10.

Michael Gove said he “anticipated” that Boris Johnson will make the announcement himself tomorrow that lockdown easing can go ahead from May 17. It is understood that Mr. Johnson will give a 5 pm press conference from Downing Street confirming England can enter Step 3 of the roadmap, reports The Mirror.

This will allow people to meet indoors for the first time in months, and for parts of Cambridgeshire, since before Christmas, in groups of up to six people or two households.

Regarding the chances of a lockdown ease, Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove told Sky News: “Thanks to the success of the UK vaccination programme, also the good sense of people across the UK, we can progressively relax measures. So I anticipate that the Prime Minister tomorrow will signal that we can enter the next stage of relaxation in England on May 17. And to add the Transport Secretary indicated yesterday, that means also that some of the rules on international travel are changing as well.”

If allowed, a large number of lockdown restrictions will be lifted next Monday (May 17). Pubs and restaurants will welcome customers indoors for the first time in nearly six months.

Groups of six or fewer will be allowed to drink and dine indoors, whilst outdoor groups of 30 or fewer will be allowed to gather, setting up back garden BBQs and large pub garden groups.

Indoor entertainment venues will also be allowed to reopen, like cinemas and bowling alleys and some overseas travel will even be allowed to reopen, following Friday’s traffic light system announcement.

Source: The Mirror