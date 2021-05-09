Bomblasts Close To Afghanistan School Leave At Least 50 Dead 

Bomblasts close to Afghanistan school result in carnage which has left at least 50 people dead – including innocent schoolchildren.



At least 50 people have been left dead and over 100 people injured as bombs exploded near a secondary school in Kabul according to officials. The explosions occurred as students were leaving school on Saturday, May 9. According to an Afghan Ministry of Education spokeswoman, sadly the majority of the victims were schoolgirls.

The European Union’s mission in Afghanistan took to Twitter and speaking of the horrific attack said, “Targeting primarily students in a girls’ school, makes this an attack on the future of Afghanistan”.

The attack has also been condemned by the US State Department, who have called for an end to the violence. The State Department said, “We call for an immediate end to violence and the senseless targeting of innocent civilians”.

The Dasht-e-Barchi area has been hit multiple times in the past by militants, although at the moment no one has admitted to carrying out this attack. Taliban militants have denied involvement but allegedly officials in the Afghan government have blamed them for the attack as reported the BBC.

It is believed that the explosions were caused by two makeshift devices along with a car bomb. At the current moment, no one is certain of the exact target of the horrific attack.

The western Kabul neighbourhood is home to many people from the Hazara minority community and the community consists of many people who are Shia Muslims and are of central Asian and Mongolian descent.

Violence in Afghanistan has been rising as the US are set to withdraw troops from Afghanistan by September 11.

Najiba Arian, ministry of education spokeswoman spoke to Reuters and explained that most of those who had been hurt in the attack were girls. Multiple witnesses heard three explosions and one witness told AFP news agency of how she had witnessed “many bloodied bodies in dust and smoke”.

The witness explained that “I saw a woman checking the bodies and calling for her daughter,”

“She then found her daughter’s bloodstained purse after which she fainted and fell to the ground.”