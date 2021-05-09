ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus Confirms The Band Has Been In The Studio and will definitely release new songs this year



Björn Ulvaeus, one of the songwriting geniuses behind the legendary Swedish hitmakers ABBA has informed Australian publication The Herald Sun, that the four original members of the iconic group have been in the studio in Stockholm, Sweden, and are discussing the band’s reunion.

Ulvaeus said today, Saturday 8, “There will be new music this year, that is definite, it’s not a case anymore of it might happen, it will happen”, revealing that the four of them are still good friends, and will release their first music since 1981, according to dailymail.co.uk.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Joined in the studio by Benny Andersson, Agnetha Faltskog, and Frida Lyndstad, Björn knows they are going to be making music that their fans have been waiting for, for such a long time, as he explained, “The four of us stand in the studio for the first time in 40 years and there’s just something in knowing what we’ve been through. It’s hard to describe, but there are such strong, strong bonds between us”.

Abba split in at the height of their success in 1982, but they did reveal last year that they would be recording five new songs in 2021, after originally announcing in 2018 that they were planning on going in the studio, but now it has been confirmed for sure.

Thanks to the pandemic, the song releases of ‘I Still Have Faith In You’, and ‘Don’t Shut Me Down’, had to be delayed, along with the planned ABBAtar hologram tour.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/