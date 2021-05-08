Pilot Dies As Plane Crashes Off The Coast Of Murcia.

The deceased is a 66-year-old British man who lived in Cartagena. The tragic accident occurred this Saturday morning near Cala Reona (Cartagena) when the plane he was piloting crashed into the sea. The reasons that have caused the accident have not been disclosed at the moment, according to a report by the Government Delegation of Murcia.

Around 11:30 this Saturday, the 112 Emergency Service received notice that the plane had fallen into the sea between the beaches of Dischargers and Cala Reona, Cartagena. Divers from Maritime Rescue and the Guardia Civil travelled to the scene of the accident to rule out the presence of other possible survivors. Sources of the investigation indicate that no one else had been injured and that the pilot was the only casualty- he was also the only person listed to fly the plane that day.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Soon after the discovery of the body, the emergencies of Murcia confirmed the death of the man. It is understood that the occupants of a leisure boat found the lifeless body of the pilot floating in the sea and transferred him to Cabo de Palos, they were also aided by a canoeist who had also seen the accident. An investigation is underway by the Guardia Civil.

Source: El Pais