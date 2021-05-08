Partial Replacement For Balcón De Europa Flooring Presented

THE replacement of part of the flooring on the Balcón de Europa, Nerja, was presented yesterday, May 7.

The replacement of part of the flooring on the Balcón de Europa, Nerja, was presented yesterday, May 7 reports Ayuntamiento de Nerja. The project was presented following the working meeting held by José Alberto Armijo, mayor of Nerja, and Head of Infrastructure Service, Antonio Dorado, the architect leading the project, Bernardo Pozuelo, the Director of Government Areas, AlbertoTomé, and the Local Development Agent, Alberto Portillo.

The councillor has said: “once the project has been presented, its processing will continue, being informed by the technicians of the Infrastructure Service, and approved by the competent body, which will allow bidding and awarding the works and start the works.”

He also explained that the project will be funded with a subsidy that will be requested from the Ministry of Tourism of the Junta de Andalucía for the Tourist Municipalities.

The total budget for the project is €108.527.20 and will be carried out in two phases. The first phase will involve replacing 400 metres of the current flooring with pink travertine marble pavers. The second phase will be replacing approximately 175 metres with identical tiles that are of good condition. Included in the project will be the renovation of urban furniture such as new benches created out of high-quality materials.

The project is part of the Extraordinary Municipal Plan of Infrastructures and Equipment for the Promotion of Local Employment as measure two of the tourist economic measure of the Shock Plan in the face of the health crisis approved by the Popular Party, Adelante, Ciudadanos and Vox, with the abstention of the PSOE and the non-attached councillor.