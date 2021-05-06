Diamonds (produced in laboratory conditions) are forever

CARBON NEUTRAL diamonds are forever.

Jewellery manufacturer Pandora will be phasing out all mined diamonds from its products and will in future be promoting the sale of lab-created diamonds.

The Danish company which now employs 26,000 people worldwide and uses mainly recycled gold and silver, has become a top name in reasonably priced collectable jewellery since it was founded in 1982.

There has been much talk about ‘blood diamonds’ which have been dug up using slave labour or stolen during civil wars in Africa but now, it is possible to be absolutely certain that the diamonds in the new Pandora Brilliance collection are actually made in a laboratory.

Aiming to transform the market for diamond jewellery with affordable, sustainably created products, Pandora Brilliance is initially introduced in the UK with global launch in other key markets expected in 2022.

The Pandora Brilliance collection was available to purchase from May 6 in the UK with prices starting from £250 (€275) and each stone ranges from 0.15 to one carat in weight.

The diamond jewellery market is expected to continue to grow, and lab-created diamonds are outpacing the industry’s overall growth. Lab-created diamonds are identical to mined diamonds but grown in a laboratory rather than excavated from a mine.

According to Pandora, they have the same optical, chemical, thermal and physical characteristics and are graded by the same standards known as the 4Cs – cut, colour, clarity and carat – before being set within the Pandora Brilliance collection.

The lab-created diamonds in the collection have been grown with more than 60 per cent renewable energy on average, and greenhouse gas emissions from non-renewable energy are being offset through the CarbonNeutral certification.

When Pandora launches the collection globally next year, the diamonds are expected to be made using 100 per cent renewable energy.

Pandora Brilliance has achieved CarbonNeutral® product certification in accordance with The CarbonNeutral Protocol, a leading global framework for carbon neutrality. The certification covers Pandora Brilliance jewellery, its packaging and transportation.