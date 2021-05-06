Andalucia Set To Welcome 10 Million Tourists This Summer

The Junta de Andalucia has said they are expecting between eight and 10 million tourists in Andalucia this summer.

THE Junta de Andalucia has said they are expecting between eight and 10 million tourists in Andalucia this summer. As reported by La Opinion de Malaga, the vice president of the Junta de Andalucia and Minister of Tourism, Regeneration, Justice and Local Administration, Juan Marín, has said this summer: “Andalucia expects to host between eight and 10 million tourists.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“We are in a quite optimistic moment and the data we have gives us to think that this will be the case.”

Marín has initiated the Forum for Innovation and Knowledge, Andalucia, Origin and Destination in Malaga, which aims to improve the tourism model through innovation and technology. The tourism sector’s turnover plummeted by over €13 billion (£11.3 billion) and had over 100,000 job losses due to the health crises.

With the end of the State of Alarm in sight, this will bring “an increase in the tourist offer” and the vice president asserts that “the health situation at this time is controlled and the rate of vaccines is increasing” which means Andalucia will recover part of its employment and begin to return to normality.

Marín reiterated: “With this forum, we intend to position Andalucia as a reference destination, coastal tourism is going to be the engine that drives us. It will allow us to recover a strategic sector for Andalucia.”

He added: “The end of the curfew does not mean that the measures are not respected, we must continue to be prudent and capacity will continue to be limited. We must be cautious.”

Marín also points out the importance of these forums, since it is “key to have a quality and innovative tourist offer that caters to tourists.” Regarding aid, the vice president of the Board affirms that in less than a week aid of €20 million (£17.3 million) has been processed for the sector,” and affirms the need to protect health because “the virus today continues killing.”

“From the Board, we have not stood idly by, we started this tourist insurance, aid of €60 million for hotels and more than €13 million (£11.3 million) for tourist apartments,” he says.

Marín adds that “it is time to move forward, recover the economy and the tourism sector is a resilient sector,” and is hopeful that the form “draws conclusions to help tourism become the economic engine again.”