Spaniard Deported After Pushing Woman Down The Stairs Of Paris Metro

A SPANIARD has been deported after pushing a woman down the stairs of the Metro in Paris, France on April 17. As reported by Malaga Hoy, a video showing a young man pushing a woman down the stairs of a Metro station has gone viral on social media platforms.

The video shows an aggressive man, allegedly from Spain, arguing heatedly at the top of the stairs of the Porte de la Chapelle station in Paris. The argument is believed to be over a mobile phone, which subsequently ended up smashing onto the ground.

The argument appears to have started when the man is talking on a mobile phone and the woman is upset with him, the woman then hits him and the individual responds by pushing her down the set of stairs entering into the Metro station.

According to the victim, her attacker quickly got angry and made aggressive threats before pushing her on the shoulder, forcing her down the stairs.

The reaction of the Spaniard has been met with anger amongst the French, with the Minister of Citizenship, Marlène Schiappa, describing his actions as “inadmissible street harassment and disgusting physical aggression.”

The Paris police prefecture said on its Twitter account on Monday that the perpetrator was “under an obligation to leave the territory,” and was deported back to Spain on May 2. He is now “forbidden to enter and stay on French territory.”