Arrests on the Costa del Sol over the torture and murder of man in Holland.

THE National Police and the Dutch police carried out a joint investigation to track the two suspects, both aged 25, and located them on the Costa del Sol coast where they had been hiding out.

The first of the arrests took place at the toll booth on the A-7 passing through Calahonda in the Malaga direction.

After intercepting a ‘suspicious vehicle’, the investigators arrested one of its occupants, a man of Macedonian origin who was the subject of a European arrest and surrender warrant in connection with the crime.

According to a police statement, he was carrying three mobile phones, documents in his name, a high-end watch and €690.

As the investigation progressed, officers located another of the suspects in Benalmadena, and he too was found with various documents in his name and a mobile.

Both were placed at the disposal of the Audiencia Nacional, and the judicial authority and both have already been extradited to Holland.

As part of the operation ‘Kanaga’ offciers from the Group III of Narcotics and International Relations of the UDYCO-Costa del Sol worked with the Group of Fugitives of the General Commissariat of the Judicial Police and the Dutch police.

In a separate international investigation, National Police in Valencia have detained a suspected killer wanted in the Ukraine over the murder of two policemen during a demonstration.

The officers were shot dead during riots in Kiev in 2013, when the detainee, carrying a rifle and approximately 60 cartridges, allegedly opened fire on the police.

Police investigations began in April when it became known, through the Spanish Attaché Office in Ukraine, that the fugitive could be hiding out in the province of Valencia, possibly in Puzol.