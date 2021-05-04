The Top Ten Most-Searched Second-Hand Cars Online In Spain


image: wikimedia

THE Top Ten Most-Searched Second-Hand Cars Online In Spain During 2021

If you are thinking of purchasing a used vehicle, some interesting data has been revealed by the website Milanuncios that might help you find a better deal in the second-hand market, as their data shows that a massive 12 million online searches were made on their website by individuals in the first three months of 2021.

Their data has shown that the most-searched model of car is the German Volkswagen Golf, which was ranked as the ‘most popular’ by the website, notching up a total of 83,000 searches in the first quarter of 2021, as reported by top Spanish publication Europa Press.

The Volkswagen Golf is their five-door model, and is priced at more than €20,000 as new, but in the second-hand market, this car can be found for as little as €7,575.

In second position was the trusty BMW 3 Series, with 54,000 searches in the first quarter, which in the second-hand market was selling for on average, around €10,747, about 25 per cent of its cost from new.

Third place went to the Seat León, having around 40,000 online searches, and could be found for an average price of €9,448.


If you are an Audi fan then the Audi A4 showed up in fourth place of the most-searched, with more than 39,000 searches, closely followed by the Seat Ibiza with 35,000 searches.

Rounding out the Top 10 most-searched in Milanuncios were the Mitsubishi Montero, the Toyota Land Cruiser, the Citroën Berlingo, the BMW Series 5, and the Ford Transit, as reported by diariodealmeria.es.

