THE Top Ten Most-Searched Second-Hand Cars Online In Spain During 2021

If you are thinking of purchasing a used vehicle, some interesting data has been revealed by the website Milanuncios that might help you find a better deal in the second-hand market, as their data shows that a massive 12 million online searches were made on their website by individuals in the first three months of 2021.

Their data has shown that the most-searched model of car is the German Volkswagen Golf, which was ranked as the ‘most popular’ by the website, notching up a total of 83,000 searches in the first quarter of 2021, as reported by top Spanish publication Europa Press.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The Volkswagen Golf is their five-door model, and is priced at more than €20,000 as new, but in the second-hand market, this car can be found for as little as €7,575.

In second position was the trusty BMW 3 Series, with 54,000 searches in the first quarter, which in the second-hand market was selling for on average, around €10,747, about 25 per cent of its cost from new.

Third place went to the Seat León, having around 40,000 online searches, and could be found for an average price of €9,448.

If you are an Audi fan then the Audi A4 showed up in fourth place of the most-searched, with more than 39,000 searches, closely followed by the Seat Ibiza with 35,000 searches.

Rounding out the Top 10 most-searched in Milanuncios were the Mitsubishi Montero, the Toyota Land Cruiser, the Citroën Berlingo, the BMW Series 5, and the Ford Transit, as reported by diariodealmeria.es.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/