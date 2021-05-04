Sushi for everyone – enjoy the Nagoya experience on the Costa del Sol.

HEALTHY and nutritious, sushi isn’t just a delicacy, it’s practically a work of art. And now you can enjoy the sophisticated dish in the comfort of your own home or at a handful of selected restaurants on the Costa del Sol, courtesy of newly launched Nagoya Vegan Sushi.

Partners Kiran and Gareth have plenty of experience in the hospitality industry, and recognising a niche in the market, have embarked on an exciting project of their own.

Kiran explained: “Gareth came up with the idea to do something for the vegan community after realising, through experience, that there are not a lot of options for vegans. So we decided to set up our own sushi brand and put our own twist on what’s out there, creating Nagoya Vegan Sushi.

“There are a lot of people who aren’t necessarily vegan or vegetarian, but are put off slightly by the thought of eating raw fish, and we wanted to create sushi for everyone.”

Kiran added: “All our ingredients are fresh, healthy, and locally sourced, and we have our own experienced sushi chef who creates incredible dishes.”

Nagoya Vegan Sushi offers a takeaway and delivery service to enjoy at home or if you prefer to sample the delicious sushi menu in a restaurant environment, you can do so by pre-ordering at Soho Bar and Kitchen Elviria in Marbella, Mombasa Restaurant in Fuengirola, or Tia Rosa in Alhaurin El Grande.

Parties are also catered for.

All dishes are 100 per cent vegan, with gluten-free options, and delivered in bio-degradable packaging.

“We are really excited, there has been so much interest. We are mobile at the moment but are in the process of opening a takeaway and delivery business in the heart of Malaga which should be up and running very soon,” said Kiran, adding that Nagoya Vegan Sushi delivers across Malaga up to San Pedro, along with inland areas.

And the couple also plans to open a restaurant in Alhaurin El Grande.

“We have investors and people interested in getting on board, it’s very exciting.”

To find out more, visit Nagoya Vegan Sushi’s Facebook page.

Nagoya Vegan Sushi

Tel:697604752

www.nagoyavegansushi.com

Email: [email protected]