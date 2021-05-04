Juanma Moreno Visits Covirán In Granada On Its 60th Anniversary

JUANMA MORENO Visits The Covirán Headquarters In Granada On Its 60th Anniversary



The president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, on Monday 3 – accompanied by Pedro Martínez, the mayor of Atarfe, and Luis Salvador García, the mayor of Granada, and president of Covirán, Patrocinio Contreras, among other dignitaries – paid a visit to the Covirán headquarters in Atarfe, Granada, on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the cooperative.

Mr Moreno spoke proudly of the fact that the largest chain of cooperatives in the whole of the country comes from Granada in Andalucía, and praised the way the company generates employment, having a total workforce of 5,500, while making it possible for even the smallest towns to have at least one store, having, since the company’s birth, expanded its chain with supermarkets throughout Spain and Portugal.

The President also voiced his delight that Covirán respects the role of women in the workplace, with 48 per cent of the workforce being females, showing equality among the sexes in promoting both entrepreneurship and in the salary aspect.

Speaking of the current pandemic situation, Mr Moreno said, “We are at the best time to transform a challenge into an opportunity, and to make the crisis the accelerator of a necessary change”, pointing out that even at the height of the pandemic, 408 cooperatives had been established in Andalucía, which is around one-third of the total in all of Spain.

He also assured that his government is very much aware that the future of prosperity and tranquility of Andalucía passes through this economic model that takes into account people, roots, equality, and the social aspect, and that as a result, the Board is going to allocate €5.7 million as part of this socio-economic reactivation in the sector.

He concluded, “This environment that we are creating is what will undoubtedly make Andalucía come out of the crisis with more force and more competitiveness”, adding that it should be noted that a total of 490 companies moved their business into Andalucía during 2020, with 246 of those relocating from Madrid, “We have a promising future”, said Mr Moreno, as reported by juntadeandaucia.es.

