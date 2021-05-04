Family Of Three Hospitalised After House Fire In Córdoba

FAMILY Of Three Hospitalised Suffering From Smoke Inhalation After House Fire In Córdoba



The 112 Andalucía Emergency service, attached to the Council of the Presidency, Public Administration and Interior of the Board, on Monday 3, deployed the Córdoba Fire Brigade, the Public Health Emergencies Company ambulance (EPES 061), along with patrols of the National and Local police forces, to an incident in Córdoba capital.

112 received several calls from concerned neighbours at around 6.45pm, reporting a fire that had broken out in an apartment on Aljibejo street, and witnesses could see flames and smoke pouring out from the property, with concern that there could be residents trapped inside.

When the emergency services arrived at the scene they evacuated three people from the property, all suffering the affects of smoke inhalation, who were a couple both aged 43, and their son, aged five, with all three being transferred to the Reina Sofía hospital by the 061 emergency ambulance.

National Police officers assisted in evacuating all the residents from the four-storey building, and after extinguishing the blaze, a spokesman for the fire brigade said the apartment had been completely destroyed, and was not habitable, as reported by juntadeandalucia.es.

