5 Million Masks And 55,000L Of Gel To Be Given Out At Madrid Elections

MADRID is to distribute five million masks and 55,000 Litres of gel during the elections being held amidst the pandemic.

As reported by La Sexta, Madrid is to distribute five million masks and 55,000 litres of gel during the elections being held amidst the pandemic. The community of Madrid has put measures in place to prevent contagions during the elections, following the precautions taken in Catalonia, the Basque Country or Galicia, which also held regional elections during the health crises.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Enrique López, The Minister of Justice and the Interior announced the security plan this Monday which is to be carried out with close collaboration with the National Police, the Municipal Police and the Guardia Civil. There will be approximately 1,200 local officers, 4,500 officers from the National Police and 2,200 officers of the Guardia Civil.

Surgical masks will be given out at the entrance of polling stations upon entering, as well as hydroalcoholic gel and gloves. There will be markers on the floors of polling stations to indicate the route in order to keep social distancing measures between people and the security officers present – who will also control the capacity of people within the stations.

A 3,000 strong Covid team of managers will be distributed amongst almost 1,100 voting centres. There will also be over 55,000 litres of alcoholic gel, five million masks, two million gloves, and 9,100 litres of liquid disinfectant for surfaces, along with more than 250,000 meters of signalling tape. Pens and documents will not be shared.

Anyone at the polling station who begins to feel unwell or presenting any signs of Covid will be immediately isolated as a precaution and will be subject to a Covid test.

There have been time slots allocated for the elderly and those at risk, although these time slots are not mandatory and more of a recommendation.