Tivoli World Workers Protest To Demand The Reopening Of The Park

By
Chris King
-
0
Tivoli World Workers Protest To Demand The Reopening Of The Park
Tivoli World Workers Protest To Demand The Reopening Of The Park. image: wikimedia

TIVOLI WORLD Workers Protest To Demand The Company Reopens The Park This Summer

Workers from the Tivoli World attraction Park in Arroyo de la Miel in Benalmádena congregated at the front entrance to the park this morning, Monday 3, in an effort to convey a message to the company not to keep the attraction closed, and to reopen it for this Summer.

Benalmádena Town Hall has already recently stated the possibility of their taking steps to save the park, but there are also rumours that the land could be sold to make way for another type of development, which is the general consensus among the workers allegedly.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

A report by SUR some weeks ago told how the bankruptcy administrator of the park, Juan Carlos Sánchez, had confirmed in the findings of his report that the financial situation of Tivoli Word was very serious, but was also not irreversible, and the park could be viable, but would involve taking on a high debt, and would need a large investment of money.

Mr Sánchez also discovered that during the time Tivoli World had opened last Summer, in July and August, the business had generated an amount of money equivalent to 50 per cent of the previous year, which was sufficient to cover all current expenses, which in business terms means that if the park can generate that money whilst there are no tourists, then under normal circumstances, with tourists, the park is definitely viable, as reported by diariosur.es.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Chris King
Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here