Tivoli World Workers Protest To Demand The Reopening Of The Park

TIVOLI WORLD Workers Protest To Demand The Company Reopens The Park This Summer



Workers from the Tivoli World attraction Park in Arroyo de la Miel in Benalmádena congregated at the front entrance to the park this morning, Monday 3, in an effort to convey a message to the company not to keep the attraction closed, and to reopen it for this Summer.

Benalmádena Town Hall has already recently stated the possibility of their taking steps to save the park, but there are also rumours that the land could be sold to make way for another type of development, which is the general consensus among the workers allegedly.

A report by SUR some weeks ago told how the bankruptcy administrator of the park, Juan Carlos Sánchez, had confirmed in the findings of his report that the financial situation of Tivoli Word was very serious, but was also not irreversible, and the park could be viable, but would involve taking on a high debt, and would need a large investment of money.

Mr Sánchez also discovered that during the time Tivoli World had opened last Summer, in July and August, the business had generated an amount of money equivalent to 50 per cent of the previous year, which was sufficient to cover all current expenses, which in business terms means that if the park can generate that money whilst there are no tourists, then under normal circumstances, with tourists, the park is definitely viable, as reported by diariosur.es.

