MADRID Catering Worker Imprisoned After Stealing Six Tons Of Food from the company he worked for



Judge Sagrario Herrero, in the Alcala de Henares Provincial Court of Madrid, has sentenced a man to one year and four months in prison after finding him guilty of stealing more than six tons of food from the company he worked for, over a two-year period.

It came to light during the trial that the man, in a position of trust with a catering company, and in charge of ordering product, had been ordering extra stock each time he placed an order with wholesalers, amounting to almost €30,000 in total.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



He had made orders for chistorra, calluses, tripe, and ear, during the two years, and would then sell the products to his local butcher in the San Fermin neighbourhood in the south of Madrid, goods that added up to 6,339.24 tons of food, valued at €28,600.

According to the court, these thefts had taken place between 2012 and 2014, and had only been discovered when it was decided to review delivery notes and receipts, which revealed an “excess orders for raw materials” in the food they used to make everything that was not children’s menus.

Judge Herrero described how the man had managed to get away with this crime without being caught, by explaining, “The total sum of the amounts gives an average of €1800 per month, the cost of orders whose raw material was diverted to other uses, and that as such amount was feasible its subtraction without attracting attention and without supposing a huge economic loss”.

In his sentencing, Judge Herrero said the accused had abused the trust placed in him by the company, and that he must repay more than the €28,000 that he stole, but the company has instead asked the court for €1 million in damages for the man’s actions, as reported by cadenaser.com.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/