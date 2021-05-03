Gulliver Park In Valencia Is Ordered To Close Immediately After Reopening

GULLIVER PARK In Valencia Is Ordered By The Authorities To Close Immediately After Reopening



Sergi Campillo, the Deputy Mayor of Valencia and Councilor for Urban Ecology, has today, Monday 3, ordered the immediate closure of one of the city’s most iconic attractions, the Gulliver Park, which had only just reopened again this morning to the public, having been closed since March 2020.

According to a report by Levante publication, throughout the day, several families had made complaints about their children suffering itching sensations after using the attractions, including the slides, after which the town hall launched an investigation and the subsequent finding initially points to the paint that was used to recoat the various facilities.

Mr Campillo has assured in a statement that the opening was undertaken only after the endorsement of the technical reports from the engineers of the Autonomous Organization of Parks and Singular Gardens, who were in charge of the maintenance works, having repaired some minor flaws around the facility.

In his statement, he said that the Gulliver “has always had a reputation for breaking some pants, but due to the incidents detected today, the immediate closure of the facilities has been ordered. It is unforeseen and bad news, but the safety of children is the most important thing”, and the park will remain closed while an external investigation is carried out, as reported by 20minutos.es

